April 18, 2021

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

By Special to the Item

Published 12:50 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

BATON ROUGE, LA (04/15/2021)– The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Mercedes Babin of Carriere (39426) at The University of Southern Mississippi

Abigail Guidry of Picayune (39466) at The University of Southern Mississippi

Kristi Allen of Poplarville (39470) at The University of Southern Mississippi

Lena Kinder of Poplarville (39470) at The University of Southern Mississippi

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

