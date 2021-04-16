expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Susan Harmon Daughdrill

Susan Harmon Daughdrill

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 8:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Graveside Services for Susan Harmon Daughdrill, age 66, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a pool consultant and a member of Lee’s Chapel #2 Missionary Baptist Church. Susie was assured of her salvation and where she was going, so we have the blessed assurance we will see her again although, we will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewayne Palmer and Ella Ree Lee Palmer; brothers, Richie Palmer and Bill Palmer.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Daughdrill; sons, Matthew (Michael Ann) Harmon and Nicky Harmon; grandson, Morgan Harmon; father of her sons, Bill Harmon; sister, Donette (Donny) Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Coming to a city near you – On the Road with Felder Rushing traveling garden party 

Eric Van Der Heijden Signs with Ole Miss Hoops

Louisiana Troopers investigate fatal crash on Interstate 55

Pollinators need your help

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Coming to a city near you – On the Road with Felder Rushing traveling garden party 

News

Louisiana Troopers investigate fatal crash on Interstate 55

News

Pollinators need your help

News

Today is April 16, 2021

News

Narcotics investigators arrest several in separate cases

News

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

News

Gone but never forgotten – DSC Dredge celebrates the life of James Edward Cicardo, aka “Eddie”

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing person

News

Troopers work fatal accident on I-59 involving Louisiana man

News

Today is April 15, 2021

News

Proposed golf cart ordinance meant to be a lagniappe for Poplarville residents

News

Poplarville’s ladder truck is back in action

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues precautionary boil water notice for Rock Ranch Rd.

News

Plan well before starting a backyard chicken flock

News

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Jackson Ice Company Gas Station

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Education

Andrea Reed, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

News

FCC encourages public to use its speed test app to measure their broadband speeds

Education

Poplarville School District creates new positions to support virtual learning

News

Body pulled from Mississippi River in Reserve

Art & Entertainment

Poplarville native recognized for her songwriting

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify man who stole chainsaw, left in vehicle with Pearl River County tag

News

Sheriff’s Department purchases new radios and 8 new vehicles

News

High Water Forces Closure on Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge; steps taken to protect wildlife and visitors,