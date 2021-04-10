expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Stunning comeback powers No. 2 MGCCC sweep

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

Down by two runs and down to their final three outs, No. 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast summoned up yet another comeback Thursday by scoring six times in a 10-6 win at No. 17 Southwest Mississippi to close out a sweep.

Sarah Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) and Kristian Jones (Fr., Southaven/DeSoto Central) homered in the final at-bat to power the rebound and get a win for Andrea Morgan (So., Jackson/Jackson Prep) after a superb relief performance.

“This comeback means so much because we were on the road against a good team,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said. “We had our backs against the wall, and not one player gave up or said we can’t do it. Every player came out of the dugout before we hit in that seventh inning, and every player was on board. It was phenomenal to watch.”

Emaleigh Coates (Fr., Lucedale /George County) was fantastic in the circle in a 6-2 win in the opener for Gulf Coast (21-7, 17-1 MACCC).

Morgan shut out the Bears (17-11, 9-9) over the final hitless 3.2 innings, striking out three.

Brannan broke the team huddle before the seventh, stepped into the batter’s box and slammed a solo shot to center. All five of her collegiate home runs in the last nine games.

“When she hit that home run, I knew the gates were opened,” Long said. “You could just see it.”

After a single and an error, Jones lined a homer to center for an 8-6 lead. It was her second of the game and sixth of the year. Briana Shores (So., Richland/Richland) and pinch-hitter Alyssia Little (Fr., Brandon/Brandon) had RBI groundouts for the final margin.

Morgan gave up two walks in the bottom of the inning but successfully closed things out. It was her first appearance since March 16.

“It’s crazy how things work out,” Long said. “When she came in, they didn’t score off of her and they didn’t get a hit. She had so much confidence. She threw really, really well in practice yesterday. We didn’t hesitate to bring her in.”

Coates hadn’t pitched since March 6, but she showed no signs of rust in by far her best outing of the season. She struck out eight, allowed five hits and a walk, yielding only one earned run.

“We really needed her to do what she did. She just stepped in and did a great job. I think that’s only the second game we’ve started her all year.”

K.K. Agner (Fr., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) hit a two-run homer, her 11th, in the seventh, and Breanna Green (Fr., Saraland, Ala./Saraland) had an RBI triple to provide three crucial insurance runs late.

Gulf Coast will play at home for the first time since March 18 when it hosts Holmes on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ross-Smith Field, and Long will be honored for his 600th career victory which came last week against Jones.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More News

No. 6 MGCCC blanks Holmes

Keeping it simple while packing for a trip

Outlook is for another busy season

Honduran Man Convicted of Making a False Statement to a Federal Officer

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Honduran Man Convicted of Making a False Statement to a Federal Officer

News

Helping former addicts become independent

News

Today is April 10, 2021

Education

Poplarville has fourth best graduation rate in state

News

Bush Resident Killed in Crash on LA 21

News

Pearl River County building in Poplarville a total loss after fire early Thursday

News

Today is April 9, 2021

News

Resource center offering new classes

News

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

News

AG Fitch and 13 Attorneys General Ask Congress to Let State Right-to-Work Laws Stand

News

New Orleans man sentenced to 262 months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to production of child sexual abuse material as part of his role in trafficking 14-year-old female for commercial sex acts

News

Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

News

Mother & daughter reflect on 1992 cold case

News

Nearly 29 years missing; L’OBSERVATEUR revisits 1992 cold case

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 

News

Poplarville has 2 fire trucks down

News

Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Receives additional federal funding for mental health and substance use services

News

Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

News

Mississippi joins multi-state effort with the governor’s challenge to prevent suicide