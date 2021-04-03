expand
April 3, 2021

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile

By Special to the Item

Published 1:27 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
The runaway juvenile is Caila Dolhonde, a 17-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes from St. Rose. Caila was last seen wearing a garnet shirt and khaki pants (school uniform for Destrehan High School).
It is believed that Caila and a male companion Joshua Gros may be traveling in Mississippi or Texas in a grey colored Chevrolet Sonic baring Mississippi License Plate number KAD2832.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Caila Dolhonde or Joshua Gros, they are urged to contact Detective Terry Dabney of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.

