expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Softball Hosts Ole Miss In SEC Series

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

BATON ROUGE – The No. 15 LSU Softball team (19-11, 4-5 SEC) hosts Ole Miss (21-11, 5-4 SEC) in a three-game series. The series continues at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. The games will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

Links to Follow The Games

Friday – SECN+; LSU Sports Radio Network; LSUstats.com

Saturday – SECN+; LSU Sports Radio Network; LSUstats.com

About the Tigers
The Tigers improved to 19-11 overall on Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over ULM at Tiger Park. The win was LSU head coach Beth Torina‘s 400th victory leading the Purple & Gold.

The Tigers have played 16 games against Top 25 opponents and are 6-10 in those games.

At the plate, the Tigers are hitting .260 on the year and averaging 5.10 runs per game. Aliyah Andrews leads the team with a .340 mark and 26 runs scored and is 16-of-17 in stolen bases. Danieca Coffey and Taylor Pleasantsare second on the team at the plate as each are hitting .319. Pleasants also has 25 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 extra base hits. Amanda Doyle leads the team with 27 RBI and seven home runs.

In the circle, the staff has a 2.66 ERA and is holding their opponents to a .240 batting average. Ali Kilponen holds the low ERA among the starters at 1.75 and has a team-leading 55 strikeouts in 52.0 innings. Shelbi Sunseri has 49 strikeouts and a 2.15 ERA over 58.2 innings.

About Ole Miss
The Rebels won a weekend series against Georgia last weekend, 2-1, with wins on Friday (6-4) and Sunday (3-2).

Ole Miss is hitting .293 on the year and has scored 160 runs in 32 games, averaging 5.00 per game. Tate Whitley leads the squad with a .435 batting average. Blaise Biringer is second with a .380 average and leads the team with 41 hits and 19 runs scored. Paige Smith leads the team with 22 RBI and eight home runs.

In the circle, the Warhawks have a team ERA of 2.17 and while opponents are batting .240 against them. Anna Borgen is sporting a 1.52 ERA and 7-3 record in 10 starts. Savannah Diederich leads the team with 93 strikeouts and has a 2.75 ERA in 13 starts.

Series Record
The Tigers lead the all-time series with Ole Miss, 53-12.

What’s on Deck
The Tigers concludes the five-game homestand by hosting Louisiana Tech on April 6 at 6 p.m.. Ticket information for LSU home games is available at LSUtix.net. For a full schedule, click here.

More News

Gleeson Murphy

PRSC sending multiple teams to state tournament

PRC powerlifting named 5A south state champions

Softball Hosts Ole Miss In SEC Series

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

News

Three people running for Councilor in Precinct 2 share stances

News

Mississippi Power Company warns customers of scams claiming power will be disconnected

News

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number

News

Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

News

Former Southern University Band Director Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement Charges

News

Today is April 1, 2021

News

Picayune utility worker retires after three decades on the job

News

Two men arrested for separate sexual battery indictments

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

News

Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

Education

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery