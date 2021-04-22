expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Softball Falls to South Alabama in Extra Innings

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss softball team fell to the South Alabama Jaguars Tuesday afternoon dropping the contest 4-2 after eight innings.

The Golden Eagles move to 20-20 on the season.

From the Circle
Sophomore Morgan Leinstock took the start for the Golden Eagles from the circle. Leinstock held the Jaguars scoreless through four innings, but allowed one run to score in the fifth before being replaced by Daphne, Ala. native Makenna Pierce. Pierce would pitch for the remainder of the contest holding the Jaguars to one run until the top of the seventh. South Alabama would take a late game lead in the eighth plating two runs on four hits. The pair of runs would prove to be enough to edge out the Golden Eagles and solidify a Jaguar victory.

At the Plate
Senior Alyssa Davis led the Golden Eagles offense with a sixth inning two-run homer to take the lead. The home run would be the only runs scored for Southern Miss before the contest was decided. As a team the Golden Eagles recorded six hits.

Next Time Out
The Golden Eagles face off against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Wednesday, April 21 at 6:00 PM versus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The two will meet for the first time this season and the 11th time in program history.

Follow the Golden Eagles
For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).

More News

Private road maintenance discussed by Supervisors

Burge Named Finalist for MCEF Student of the Year

MTV turns forty: I still want my MTV to open at Grammy Museum® Mississippi on Friday, May 14, 2021

Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Private road maintenance discussed by Supervisors

News

Burge Named Finalist for MCEF Student of the Year

News

MTV turns forty: I still want my MTV to open at Grammy Museum® Mississippi on Friday, May 14, 2021

News

Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident

News

Today is April 22, 2021

News

“$100 Million Extravaganza” First $500,000 Top Prize Claimed

Education

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Gabriela Calvillo-Lemoine

News

Biloxi PD to hold opioid drug take back

News

Traffic stop results in arrests and seizures

News

Today is April 21, 2021

News

Paving update in city of Picayune

News

Aldermen seeking method to repair pier

News

Council declares April as Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month

News

NASA Removes Rocket Core Stage for Artemis Moon Mission from Stennis Test Stand

News

Holliday announces candidacy for Poplarville mayor

News

Well Water Testing for Well Owners in Pearl River County and Surrounding Counties

News

Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge to conduct Christmas Tree Drop Project 

News

Small Business Specialist Finds Joy in Her Stennis Space Center Journey

News

MHP issues alert of endangered/missing child

News

Today is April 20, 2021

News

Trial between city of Picayune and architect firm declared mistrial because juror related to member of Council

News

Inaugural class graduates from WCU School of Pharmacy

News

MSDH reports 78 breaktrhough COVID-19 cases with one death

News

Count provides insight into red snapper abundance