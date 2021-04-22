Softball Falls to South Alabama in Extra Innings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss softball team fell to the South Alabama Jaguars Tuesday afternoon dropping the contest 4-2 after eight innings.

The Golden Eagles move to 20-20 on the season.

From the Circle

Sophomore Morgan Leinstock took the start for the Golden Eagles from the circle. Leinstock held the Jaguars scoreless through four innings, but allowed one run to score in the fifth before being replaced by Daphne, Ala. native Makenna Pierce . Pierce would pitch for the remainder of the contest holding the Jaguars to one run until the top of the seventh. South Alabama would take a late game lead in the eighth plating two runs on four hits. The pair of runs would prove to be enough to edge out the Golden Eagles and solidify a Jaguar victory.

At the Plate

Senior Alyssa Davis led the Golden Eagles offense with a sixth inning two-run homer to take the lead. The home run would be the only runs scored for Southern Miss before the contest was decided. As a team the Golden Eagles recorded six hits.

Next Time Out

The Golden Eagles face off against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Wednesday, April 21 at 6:00 PM versus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The two will meet for the first time this season and the 11th time in program history.

