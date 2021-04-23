Softball Falls to No. 5 Alabama in Weekday Matchup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss softball team fell to No. 5 Alabama Wednesday afternoon dropping the contest 6-3 to the Crimson Tide. The Golden Eagles fall to 20-21 on the season.

From the Circle

True Freshman Karsen Pierce took the start for the Golden Eagles pitching 2.1 innings giving up only two runs before being relieved by junior Kaylan Ladner . Ladner tossed two complete innings striking out two batters. The Kiln, Miss. native gave up four runs before being relieved by Morgan Leinstock . Leinstock closed out the game for Southern Miss pitching 1.2 innings and struck out three batters. Leinstock dominated from the circle holding the Crimson Tide scoreless throughout her time on the diamond. The three pitchers would combine to allow only eight hits and six runs.

At the Plate

Senior Destini Brown started off hot with a leadoff single and plated the game’s first run. Designated player K. Pierce led the charge for the Golden Eagles’ offense going two for three and scored once in the top of the seventh. Maria Smith continued what has been a fruitful freshman season by earning a walk and scoring a run. Southern Miss would score once in the first inning and twice in the top of the seventh for a total of three runs in the contest.

Next Time Out

The Golden Eagles face off against North Texas in a conference series this weekend beginning Saturday, April 24 in Denton, Texas at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Follow the Golden Eagles

For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).