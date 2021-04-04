expand
Ad Spot

April 4, 2021

Softball Defeats Ole Miss 1-0 in Eight Innings

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

BATON ROUGE – The No. 15 LSU softball team defeated Ole Miss Thursday night 1-0 in eight innings in Tiger Park. The Tigers move to 20-11 on the season and 5-5 in the SEC while Ole Miss falls to 21-12 on the season and 5-5 in the SEC.

The Tigers are set to square up against Ole Miss again Friday at 6 p.m. and will close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be on SEC Network+ and will be available via live stats.

In the top of the first the Tigers defense made quick work of Ole Miss retiring the side in order to take the momentum early. In the home half of the inning Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark both recorded singles but the Tigers couldn’t plate a run.

In the top of the sixth Ole Miss put two runners on but a huge Tiger defensive play at the plate kept the Rebels off the board late in the game.

The teams went into extra innings and in the bottom of the eighth Danieca Coffey got the Tiger offense started with a single through the infield followed by an Aliyah Andrews bunt single to put two runners on with no outs. Pleasants was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Georgia Clark recorded a blooper up the middle that plated Andrews from third and walked it off 1-0 for the Tigers.

Sunseri earned the win in the circle for the Tigers and recorded four strikeouts on the night. She moved to 6-3 on the season.

Offensive leaders for the Tigers included Clark who was 2-for-4 on the night and recorded the game winning RBI in the eighth inning, Pleasants went 2-for-3 with a double, and Coffey also went 2-for-3 in the game.

Torina’s Thoughts

Thoughts on the extra innings game…

Shelbi Sunseri had a great performance tonight overall and she was very prepared in the circle all night. We had a couple of things that went our way defensively, a few double plays, a couple of great plays here and there, and I think you have to have things go your way in games like this.”

On Ole Miss pitcher (Anna Borgen)…

“She’s a great pitcher and we knew that coming in and I think we squared up some balls pretty well early. Credit to both pitchers for the low scoring game and we will take a win like this any day.”

On Coffey throughout the game…

“She made a huge impact as a freshman tonight and it was so cool to see her get that experience early on in her career. She had a huge night for us overall and I think having her on base in that leadoff spot (in the eighth) for us was huge.”

More News

No. 14 Women’s Tennis Sweeps Alabama

A New Day Dawning

Softball Defeats Ole Miss 1-0 in Eight Innings

No. 2 Ole Miss Baseball Suffers First SEC Setback

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Port of Gulfport names new CEO & Executive Director

News

Southern Miss Alumni Association opens Southern Station

News

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) partners with crowd science expert to provide online course

News

Biden-Harris Administration extends moratorium on residential evictions in USDA multifamily housing communities in accordance with CDC guidance

News

Mississippi legislature advances parole reform

News

Today is April 4, 2021

News

House weekly summary

News

USM Receives $2.3 million from Lamar W. Powell to Establish Scholarships

News

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile

News

Unemployment drops slightly in February within county

News

Today is April 3, 2021

News

Stevens shares stances as she runs for re-election in Precinct 3

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

News

Three people running for Councilor in Precinct 2 share stances

News

Mississippi Power Company warns customers of scams claiming power will be disconnected

News

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number

News

Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

News

Former Southern University Band Director Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement Charges

News

Today is April 1, 2021

News

Picayune utility worker retires after three decades on the job

News

Two men arrested for separate sexual battery indictments

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday