April 6, 2021

Soccer Rallies to Defeat Louisiana Tech on Senior Night

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Golden Eagles (6-3, 4-2 C-USA) claim a 3-1 victory over LA Tech (9-6, 1-4 C-USA) rallying in the second half to defeat the Lady Techsters Sunday afternoon at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex.

Southern Miss remains undefeated at home 4-0 on the season and earns a victory on senior day.

The Lady Techsters took an early lead scoring in the third minute of the match. Senior JoAnnie Ramos neutralized the LA Tech lead finding the back of the net on a penalty kick in the game’s tenth minute. The Golden Eagles and the Lady Techsters concluded the first half of play tied at 1-1.

Senior Ariel Diaz scored with 47:11 on the clock in the second half of play on a pivotal break away possession. The goal would be Diaz’ fourth of the season.

The Golden Eagles would add to their lead in the second half on another strike from Ariel Diaz with less than three minutes left in the contest netting her second goal of the game and solidifying a senior day victory for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss advances to an overall record of 6-3, 4-2 in conference play and looks to compete in the Conference USA Championship in Houston, Texas April 13 – April 17.

Southern Miss advances to an overall record of 6-3, 4-2 in conference play and looks to compete in the Conference USA Championship in Houston, Texas April 13 – April 17.

