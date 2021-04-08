expand
April 8, 2021

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:51 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are working a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning along Highway 43 North.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the department received a call of a man who had been shot that morning at about 8:44 in the 5000 block of Highway 43 N. When deputies and investigators arrived, they found a man had been shot and succumbed to his wounds. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the man was identified as 26-year-old Caleb Heap of Carriere.

An investigation into the incident determined that prior to the shooting an altercation ensued between the two men that resulted in shots being fire.

Ogden said no arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Ogden declined to identify the shooter while the investigation continues.

Turnage said an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow, but currently lists the cause of death as being due to a wound or wounds from gun fire.

Today is April 8, 2021

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

Marie C. Gilcrease

