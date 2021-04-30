expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Roy D’Arcangelo

Roy D’Arcangelo

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 9:34 am Friday, April 30, 2021

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Roy D’Arcangelo, Jr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 73. On November 10, 1947, Roy was born in New Orleans, LA, to Roy and Elma D’Arcangelo.

He became a police officer for the New Orleans Police Department at 19 years old and joined the Army National Guard shortly after. 

On February 26, 1972, he married Catherine Marie D’Arcangelo.  They raised two sons, Roy and Brian.

Roy was a natural tinker, often talking about how he and his friends took apart and rebuilt their cars just for fun.  He redesigned computer circuit boards, built and repaired computers and fixed everything needing repair in his home.  No repairman required! 

His passions included antique trains, target shooting, fishing, water skiing and camping.  He loved enjoying his home and property and spending time with family and friends.  He was known for his sense of humor and kind and compassionate spirit.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Sr.; and his stepfather, Ted. 

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathy, his two children Roy and Brian, his grandchildren Nicholas, Madilyn, Addisyn and Dominic, his mother, Elma, and his brother Glen. A memorial service, officiated by Father Bernie Papania, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at McDonald Funeral Home located at 401 W. Canal St., Picayune, MS., at 10 a.m.

Obituary, register book and driving directions are on the internet, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

Pearl River’s J’Quan Ewing signs with Southern

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm

Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify shoplifter who used kids in the crime

News

Jackson man pleads guilty under Project EJECT to being a felon in possession of a firearm

News

Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

News

Pass Christian Man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

Breaking News

Nicholson VFD fire chief arrested for exploitation of child

News

Today is April 30, 2021

News

Cleanup event set for Saturday

News

Library in Picayune to hold clearance book sale

News

Container gardens offer ease, accessibility, variety

News

Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burning today, April 29, 2021 

News

More than 400 conservation jobs coming to the Gulf Coast

News

NASA Continues RS-25 Engine Testing for Future Artemis Missions

News

Today is April 29, 2021

News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

News

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

Education

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

News

Mississippi Man Indicted for Wire Fraud and Health Care Fraud

News

Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

News

Today is April 28, 2021

News

Smith wins runoff for Poplarville mayor

News

Officers brush up on driving skills

News

2020-21 PRCC Lifetime Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

News

The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi releases thirty-eight 2.5-year-old Gopher Tortoises

News

Pearl River, officials celebrate state-of-the-art simulation lab