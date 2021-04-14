expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Rotations Announced for NCAA Gymnastics Championships

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

BATON ROUGE – Rotations for Semifinal I and II of the 2021 NCAA Gymnastics Championships held on Friday, April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas, have been announced.

No. 3 LSU will compete in the second semifinal at 5 p.m. CT inside Dickies Arena. The meet will be televised live on ESPN2 with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. Specific event streams will also be available at WatchESPN.com.

All rotations were predetermined by random draw prior to the season. As the second-place finisher of the Salt Lake City Regional, LSU will begin the meet on floor before going to vault, bars and closing on beam. This is the same rotation the Tigers compete in the regional final.

LSU will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama in the second session. UCLA’s Chase Campbell will also rotate with the Tigers as an individual all-around qualifier. The first session of the day will take place at noon CT and feature No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 California and No. 8 Minnesota.

The top two teams from each NCAA Semifinal will advance to the NCAA Championship Final. LSU advanced to the first final featuring four teams in 2019 and matched the program’s best finish of second place.

Individual event and all-around national champions will also be determined during the semifinal competition. LSU has 15 individual national champions in its history. The last individual national champions for the Tigers came in 2019 when Sarah Finnegan and Kennedi Edney repeated as bars and vault titles.

Fans can follow the Tigers on the team’s social media channels: @LSUgym on Instagram and Twitter and www.Facebook.com/lsugym.

More News

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

Poplarville baseball drops game against Purvis

Picayune tennis loses playoff matchup to Wayne County

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

News

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

News

Gone but never forgotten – DSC Dredge celebrates the life of James Edward Cicardo, aka “Eddie”

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing person

News

Troopers work fatal accident on I-59 involving Louisiana man

News

Today is April 15, 2021

News

Proposed golf cart ordinance meant to be a lagniappe for Poplarville residents

News

Poplarville’s ladder truck is back in action

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues precautionary boil water notice for Rock Ranch Rd.

News

Plan well before starting a backyard chicken flock

News

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Jackson Ice Company Gas Station

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Education

Andrea Reed, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

News

FCC encourages public to use its speed test app to measure their broadband speeds

Education

Poplarville School District creates new positions to support virtual learning

News

Body pulled from Mississippi River in Reserve

Art & Entertainment

Poplarville native recognized for her songwriting

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify man who stole chainsaw, left in vehicle with Pearl River County tag

News

Sheriff’s Department purchases new radios and 8 new vehicles

News

High Water Forces Closure on Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge; steps taken to protect wildlife and visitors,

News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on LA 1091

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Breaking News

Arrest made in deadly shooting, victim identified

News

Two-step method manages fire ants in lawns, gardens