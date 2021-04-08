April 5, 2021

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Picayune Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A Visitation Walk-thru will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Reverend John W. Guy will be the officiant.

Deacon R. C. Griffith was born in Prentiss, MS on July 16, 1934 to the late Richard & Louella Jones Griffith. He was the fourth born into a family of six children: three boys and three girls.

He left Prentiss and moved to Picayune, MS in 1952. It was there he met and later married the love of his life, Selma Nixon. There were three children born into this union, two daughters and one son, who preceded him in death.

He joined The Greater Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Deacon Board, Sunday School, Male Chorus and the Brotherhood. He worked in New Orleans, LA for several years as a construction worker. In 1978, he became the fourth Black firefighter with the City of Picayune. After retiring in 1996, he was able to spend time with his friends and his beloved grandchildren. He took great pride in giving his grandchildren encouraging words of wisdom.

On Monday, April 5, 2021 Deacon R. C. Griffith accepted his call to eternity in the privacy of his home at the age of 86.

R.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Louella Griffith; his beloved wife, Selma N. Griffith; his son, Robert C. Griffith, Jr.; his daughter, Donna (Pat) Adams; and four siblings, Elder Zebedee Griffith, Willie Jones, Ruby Hall, and Annie Ruth Guy,

He leaves to cherish his memory: loving daughters, Terrilyn (Antonio) Smith and Jacquelin Griffith of Picayune, MS; beloved sister, Mrs. Mattie Anderson of St. Louis, MO; adorable grandchildren, Christopher Adams of Everett, WA, Chancellor (Sarah) Griffith I of Apopka, FL, Justin (Shanika) Griffith of Orlando, FL, Selma D. Griffith of Orlando, FL, Alanna Smith of Cleveland, MS and Antonio L. Smith of Picayune, MS; great-grandchildren: Lexington R. Adams, Jaiden J. Griffith, Chancellor D. Griffith II and Uriah C. Griffith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

COVID-19 and CDC governmental guidelines will be observed. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. We respectfully request to please refrain from any physical contact.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.