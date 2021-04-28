expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

By Special to the Item

Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Ten students graduated today, signifying completion of the Pearl River Community College Certified Clinical Medical Assistant program at the Lowery A. Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. The graduation ceremony was held at the Woodall Center. The students included Bethany Ishee of Laurel, Alexis Necaise of Picayune, Brittney Breland of Foxworth, Blake Atwood of Sumrall, Chelsey Croom of Hattiesburg, Porshia Fluker of Hattiesburg, Lauren Runnels of Lumberton, Jakiya Kelly of Greenville, T’Anna Ash of Hattiesburg. Not Pictured: Crystal Pruitt of Hattiesburg. CCMA instructor is Marissa Brandon and workforce project manager for the CCMA program is Michael Yarbrough. This is the fourth CCMA class to graduate from PRCC since the program began in 2019. Applications are currently being accepted for the fall 2021 class.

More News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

Picayune baseball drops final game to Long Beach

Picayune softball loses playoff series to East Central

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

News

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

Education

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

News

Mississippi Man Indicted for Wire Fraud and Health Care Fraud

News

Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

News

Today is April 28, 2021

News

Smith wins runoff for Poplarville mayor

News

Officers brush up on driving skills

News

2020-21 PRCC Lifetime Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

News

The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi releases thirty-eight 2.5-year-old Gopher Tortoises

News

Pearl River, officials celebrate state-of-the-art simulation lab

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying shoplifter

Lifestyles

A rainy afternoon tour of the Crosby Arboretum

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice, 4-27-21

News

Silver alert issued for Leake County man

News

Today is April 27, 2021

News

PRCC’s HVAC students gain on-job experience

News

Former Phone Company Employee Pleads Guilty for Role in Sim Swap Scam Conspiracy That Targeted At Least 19 Customers, Including New Orleans Resident

News

Carthage man pleads guilty to telemarketing crimes

News

COVID-19 cases as of April 25, 2021

News

PRCC: CNA graduation

News

AG Fitch joins 10-state lawsuit against Biden Social Cost of Carbon Executive Order

News

Meridian woman pleads guilty under project EJECT to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

News

Today is April 26, 2021