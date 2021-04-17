expand
April 18, 2021

From left are PRC SPCA President Shari Jones and Cleo the dog, Shelter Manager Elizabeth Treadaway holding Leigh the puppy, Shelter Director Judy Wheaton holding a check for $40,000 and Debbie Borecki holding Abagail the cat. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

PRC SPCA receives $40,000 in spay, neuter funds from Petco Love

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Saturday, April 17, 2021

The spay and neuter program at the PRC SPCA just got a financial shot in the arm through Petco Love.

Earlier this month, the local shelter was alerted that a previously submitted application for grant funding was approved, to the tune of $40,000.

Shelter director Judy Wheaton said the money will be used to make the spay and neuter program more affordable via discounts offered in the future.

Those specials will be offered periodically and come in the form of events like a “Mothers Day” or “Unfathers Day.”

As those names imply, the mothers day event will be for female animals, while the other event will be for male animals.

Wheaton expects the funding will help get about 1,100 animals spayed or neutered and will go a long way to help the shelter reach its goal of being labeled a no kill shelter.

To reach that status, the percentage of live releases for dogs and cats needs to be at least 90 percent. So far the percentage for dogs is 91 percent, but the current 70 percent average for cats is where the most work needs to be put in.

With kitten season looming, Wheaton asks residents to keep an eye on the shelter’s website and social media accounts to learn about the upcoming specials to help keep the kitten population down.

She anticipates the grant could help reduce the cost of the procedures by about $20, but those details are still being worked out.

