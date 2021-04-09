expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

PRC softball loses non-district game to St. Martin

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 4:39 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils got off to a slow start against St. Martin Thursday evening that resulted in an 11-1 loss.

The game only went six innings because of a 10 run rule, but even with the drubbing came some positives.

“Getting 10 run ruled is better than no game at all. They had a really good pitcher and we got six innings of live batting against her. You can’t get that at practice. You can hit at practice all you want, but it’s nothing like live pitching,” Head Coach Tony Labella said.

Seeing as the game wasn’t against a district opponent, Labella was able to switch some things up, although not nearly as much as he would’ve done in an early season matchup.

“It’s not as much of an audition as it was early in the season. A lot of times practice performances determine whether they’re starting or not. We try to get people a few at bats here and there, but the ones we’re confident will be on the field facing Long Beach’s aces need to get as many at bats as they can,” Labella said.

Some of the experimentation resulted in having three pitchers see action, including Jazmin Robertson (2.0 innings), Cailey Pervel (2.0 innings) and Madison Smith (1 1/3 innings).
Callie Lee was one of the team’s lone bright spots offensively, which included hitting a home run and driving in two.

Labella said Lee had been robbed of a few homers earlier in the season, so it was nice see the ball clear the fence.

“She’s just developed each year as a player and has a really good attitude. She’s one of those quiet leaders and you just root for her. She never gives in… and tries to be a leader for the younger ones,” Labella said.

PRC’s dreams of becoming district champions will be decided next week with the team taking on Long Beach April 13 and Picayune April 16.

More News

PRC softball loses non-district game to St. Martin

Picayune softball dominates Hattiesburg

Poplarville has fourth best graduation rate in state

Arrests from April 2 to April 7

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Poplarville has fourth best graduation rate in state

News

Bush Resident Killed in Crash on LA 21

News

Pearl River County building in Poplarville a total loss after fire early Thursday

News

Today is April 9, 2021

News

Resource center offering new classes

News

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

News

AG Fitch and 13 Attorneys General Ask Congress to Let State Right-to-Work Laws Stand

News

New Orleans man sentenced to 262 months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to production of child sexual abuse material as part of his role in trafficking 14-year-old female for commercial sex acts

News

Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

News

Mother & daughter reflect on 1992 cold case

News

Nearly 29 years missing; L’OBSERVATEUR revisits 1992 cold case

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 

News

Poplarville has 2 fire trucks down

News

Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Receives additional federal funding for mental health and substance use services

News

Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

News

Mississippi joins multi-state effort with the governor’s challenge to prevent suicide

News

Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

News

Meridian man sentenced to nine years in prison under Project EJECT for armed robberies of convenience stores

News

SMH reports decrease in COVID hospitilizations