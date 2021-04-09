PRC softball loses non-district game to St. Martin

Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils got off to a slow start against St. Martin Thursday evening that resulted in an 11-1 loss.

The game only went six innings because of a 10 run rule, but even with the drubbing came some positives.

“Getting 10 run ruled is better than no game at all. They had a really good pitcher and we got six innings of live batting against her. You can’t get that at practice. You can hit at practice all you want, but it’s nothing like live pitching,” Head Coach Tony Labella said.

Seeing as the game wasn’t against a district opponent, Labella was able to switch some things up, although not nearly as much as he would’ve done in an early season matchup.

“It’s not as much of an audition as it was early in the season. A lot of times practice performances determine whether they’re starting or not. We try to get people a few at bats here and there, but the ones we’re confident will be on the field facing Long Beach’s aces need to get as many at bats as they can,” Labella said.

Some of the experimentation resulted in having three pitchers see action, including Jazmin Robertson (2.0 innings), Cailey Pervel (2.0 innings) and Madison Smith (1 1/3 innings).

Callie Lee was one of the team’s lone bright spots offensively, which included hitting a home run and driving in two.

Labella said Lee had been robbed of a few homers earlier in the season, so it was nice see the ball clear the fence.

“She’s just developed each year as a player and has a really good attitude. She’s one of those quiet leaders and you just root for her. She never gives in… and tries to be a leader for the younger ones,” Labella said.

PRC’s dreams of becoming district champions will be decided next week with the team taking on Long Beach April 13 and Picayune April 16.