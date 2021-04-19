expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

PRC powerlifting finishes third at state meet

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 2:21 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Pearl River Central’s powerlifting team already secured the 5A south state championship when it competed at the state meet over the weekend.

The Blue Devils placed third overall in the 5A class behind Vicksburg and Lake Cormorant, and had several athletes earn a spot on the podium.

Ethan Lossett placed third in the 123-pound weight class, Tristan Williams placed second in the 132-pound weight class, Taylor Holloway placed fourth in the 165-pound weight class, Garret Rester was named state champion in the 181-pound weight class and broke a state record in his weight class with a 580-pound squat, Landon Dodd placed third in the 198-pound weight class and Peyton Thigpen took fifth place in the 243-pound weight class.

The third place finish was the best in the program’s history and Coach Jacob Owen said his athletes weren’t affected by the atmosphere or pressure on their shoulders.

“I thought they handled it great. We did not have one single scratch due to a missed command or lack of depth on a squat. There were no lapses in discipline. All of the guys were jacked up and excited to be there and lifted with a lot of energy and passion. They did weight they’d never done before which is what you want to do in a situation like that. You want to set personal records,” Owen said.

Not only did the Blue Devils bring home some awards, but they were also able to enjoy some new experiences.

After last year was cut short due to COVID-19, there was a semblance of normalcy this weekend as the athletes got the opportunity to make memories that’ll stick with them long after they’ve graduated.

“Any time you’re able to have your kids experience the opportunity to win a championship in any sport is special. Our guys got the opportunity to go to state overnight, and we went out to eat hibachi, which for some of those guys it was their first time ever eating hibachi. It was a great experience to share with these teammates and players, and they were able to make a lot memories they’ll remember for a long time,” Owen said.

PRC will be bringing home more than just some medals after their showing at the state meet.

The performance can have lasting effects, not only on the returning athletes, but other programs as well.

That mindset can spread throughout PRC’s sporting programs as athletes grow more confident in their abilities to take on, and beat, top-tier competition.

“We’ve proven to ourselves now that we can compete at a high level in this sport and success breeds success. We believe these guys now knowing they can be successful and what they can achieve will carry over into other sports they compete in,” Owen said.

More News

PRC powerlifting finishes third at state meet

No. 3 Wildcats move into 1st in MACCC after sweeping Delta

No. 13 Pearl River splits with Delta

Inaugural class graduates from WCU School of Pharmacy

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Inaugural class graduates from WCU School of Pharmacy

News

MSDH reports 78 breaktrhough COVID-19 cases with one death

News

Count provides insight into red snapper abundance

News

PRCC students gain experience on job

News

Ten Arrested on Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

News

PRCC students benefit from NTHS membership in many ways

News

Biloxi PD asking for assistance identifying vehicle burglary suspect

News

Today is April 19, 2021

News

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

News

William Carey Theatre to present two live comedies

News

Three Hattiesburg Men Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking Crimes in Hattiesburg under Project EJECT

News

Bassfield Felon Convicted for Possessing Multiple Firearms under Project EJECT

News

Hattiesburg Woman Charged with Wire Fraud Related to Employee Theft

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces March Transfer to the State

News

Today is April 18, 2021

News

PRC SPCA receives $40,000 in spay, neuter funds from Petco Love

News

Today is April 17, 2021

Education

Picayune School District announces Parents of the Year

News

PRCSD recognizes parents of the year

News

Pearl River County Utility Authority announces rate adjustment effective June 1st

News

1 in 10 Mississippians have suffered from low self-esteem during the pandemic, reveals research.

News

STEM NOLA Extends Educational STEM Programming along the Gulf Coast with $2.79 Million Dollar DOD Grant

News

Coming to a city near you – On the Road with Felder Rushing traveling garden party 

News

Louisiana Troopers investigate fatal crash on Interstate 55