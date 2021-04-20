expand
April 20, 2021

Starter: Landen Droddy goes through his pitching motion during Monday evening's win over Hattiesburg. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

PRC baseball outlasts Hattiesburg for a close win

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 10:50 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Pearl River Central’s baseball team couldn’t find a way to beat the Hattiesburg Tigers in seven innings, but were able to get the job done in the eighth for a 6-5 win Monday evening.

Ethan Songy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and singled to secure the Blue Devil victory.

The tight game meant Head Coach Walther had to go deep into his bullpen, using five pitchers including starter Landen Droddy who went 5 2/3 innings before being pulled.

Beating Hattiesburg doesn’t affect the Blue Devils’ seeding with PRC having already won district, but it could serve as another momentum boost as the playoffs approach.

The win also kept PRC perfect in district play, moving to 8-0 while extending the team’s current win streak to five games.

After the game Walther said he was happy with his team’s performance at the plate, but that the athletes needed to do a better job of driving in runs when the opportunity prevents itself.

“We got a lot of hits. I thought we hit the ball well, but in the first three innings we hit into double plays each time. We just couldn’t string the hits together. We had opportunities, it’s just about execution,” Walther said.

