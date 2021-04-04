expand
Ad Spot

April 4, 2021

Port of Gulfport names new CEO & Executive Director

By Special to the Item

Published 1:50 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

(Gulfport, Miss.) – The Mississippi State Port Authority (MSPA) Board of Commissioners has named Jon Nass the new CEO and Executive Director of the Port of Gulfport, following a national search led by Tim McNamara, Head of Odgers Berndtson’s Transportation and Infrastructure Practice in Washington, D.C.

“After nearly an eight-month process, the MSPA Commission is very pleased to announce we have selected a new executive director to lead the Port of Gulfport team,” said MSPA President E.J. Roberts. “Jon’s extensive background includes port management, economic development, homeland security and policy advising, making him an ideal candidate to lead our State Port.”

Jon comes from the Maine Port Authority where he helped develop Northern New England’s only container terminal and secured tens of millions of dollars in funding for port and rail infrastructure. He also led efforts on a public-private partnership to construct Maine’s only publicly available climate-controlled storage, supporting the state’s food and beverage industries.

“I am thrilled to join the Port of Gulfport as its next CEO and Executive Director, leading what is an outstanding organization with an experienced Board of Commissioners, a dedicated team, modern infrastructure, and a diversified revenue base,” said Jon Nass. “The MSPA’s commitment to promoting economic development for the region—through the movement of freight, capturing the enormous potential of the blue economy, promoting workforce development, and being a responsible member of the community—all attracted me to this position. I look forward to getting to work.”

In addition to Jon’s port experience, he was the Deputy Commissioner at the Maine Department of Transportation, worked as a senior policy advisor in the State of Maine Governor’s Office, and served seven years in the U.S. Congress, most recently as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security. Jon also served on a U.S. Department of State Provincial Reconstruction Team as a field officer embedded in a U.S. Army infantry battalion operating in the city of Baqubah, Iraq.

Jon’s tentative start date at the Port of Gulfport is June 1, 2021.

More News

Port of Gulfport names new CEO & Executive Director

Southern Miss Alumni Association opens Southern Station

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) partners with crowd science expert to provide online course

Biden-Harris Administration extends moratorium on residential evictions in USDA multifamily housing communities in accordance with CDC guidance

News

Port of Gulfport names new CEO & Executive Director

News

Southern Miss Alumni Association opens Southern Station

News

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) partners with crowd science expert to provide online course

News

Biden-Harris Administration extends moratorium on residential evictions in USDA multifamily housing communities in accordance with CDC guidance

News

Mississippi legislature advances parole reform

News

Today is April 4, 2021

News

House weekly summary

News

USM Receives $2.3 million from Lamar W. Powell to Establish Scholarships

News

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile

News

Unemployment drops slightly in February within county

News

Today is April 3, 2021

News

Stevens shares stances as she runs for re-election in Precinct 3

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

News

Three people running for Councilor in Precinct 2 share stances

News

Mississippi Power Company warns customers of scams claiming power will be disconnected

News

Guatemalan man convicted of causing misuse of a Social Security number

News

Jackson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for narcotics trafficking

News

Former Southern University Band Director Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement Charges

News

Today is April 1, 2021

News

Picayune utility worker retires after three decades on the job

News

Two men arrested for separate sexual battery indictments

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday