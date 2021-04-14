expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Poplarville’s ladder truck is back in action

By Cathy Cook

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Poplarville is back to two functioning fire trucks and repairs on the third are looking promising, according to Mayor Rossie Creel.

The ladder truck, which allows the department to reach second floors and roof fires, is back in action and the repair was cheaper than the estimated $5,000. Instead, the truck was repaired for only $1,500 after the broken wire that was causing issues was found.

One of the department’s pumper trucks is still out of action, but the repair should be cheaper than the original $20,000 estimate, said Creel.

It appears that instead of replacing the frozen pump, if the pump housing can be removed the pump can be repaired, which should cost the department an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 said Creel.

Creel told Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen that the city’s residents were in peril because the ladder truck was out of commission during last week’s regular Board meeting.

A fire on Thursday at a Pearl River County building highlighted the need for a functional ladder truck.

Creel and Poplarville Fire Chief Jason Bannister are still set to meet with the Pearl River Community College President Dr. Adam Breerwood to discuss fire safety measures that can be taken to better protect the college.

More News

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

Poplarville baseball drops game against Purvis

Picayune tennis loses playoff matchup to Wayne County

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

News

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

News

Gone but never forgotten – DSC Dredge celebrates the life of James Edward Cicardo, aka “Eddie”

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing person

News

Troopers work fatal accident on I-59 involving Louisiana man

News

Today is April 15, 2021

News

Proposed golf cart ordinance meant to be a lagniappe for Poplarville residents

News

Poplarville’s ladder truck is back in action

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues precautionary boil water notice for Rock Ranch Rd.

News

Plan well before starting a backyard chicken flock

News

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Jackson Ice Company Gas Station

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Education

Andrea Reed, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

News

FCC encourages public to use its speed test app to measure their broadband speeds

Education

Poplarville School District creates new positions to support virtual learning

News

Body pulled from Mississippi River in Reserve

Art & Entertainment

Poplarville native recognized for her songwriting

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify man who stole chainsaw, left in vehicle with Pearl River County tag

News

Sheriff’s Department purchases new radios and 8 new vehicles

News

High Water Forces Closure on Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge; steps taken to protect wildlife and visitors,

News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on LA 1091

News

Today is April 13, 2021

Breaking News

Arrest made in deadly shooting, victim identified

News

Two-step method manages fire ants in lawns, gardens