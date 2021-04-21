Poplarville baseball gets crucial win

Poplarville’s baseball team defeated the Purvis Tornadoes 4-2 to get an important district win in the fight to secure the number two seed.

Jordan Belsome toed the rubber for Poplarville and kept Purvis in check by allowing just two hits and two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.

Having already played Purvis earlier in the season, the Hornets’ players knew what they needed to do to win the game.

“After getting an up close look at their hitters I felt like we had a good idea of how to pitch them. Belsome has the ability to make the pitches we need. Going in we had an idea and he went out and executed,” Head Coach Slade Jones said.

Quentin Baker went 1-3 with two RBIs on a night where the Hornets were able to create runs when needed.

Poplarville’s offense has been based on selflessness and moving runners this season, and against Purvis the Hornets executed to perfection.

“We didn’t do anything really fancy. We were manufacturing runs. It’s a good sign that we’re starting to do those things and at the right time we need to be doing them. It was a positive for them to go out there and execute with what was at stake,” Jones said.

There’s one more district game left on the schedule and that’s against the Sumrall Bobcats Friday evening.

If Poplarville wins, they take the number two seed, but if they lose they’ll stay at the number three spot.

Considering the playoff ticket has already been punched, Jones and his staff are focused on getting the players prepared for the postseason.

“Going into Friday night, and whatever games we get before the playoffs, we have to slow down mentally and execute what we’re trying to execute and that needs to be the focus. Also, we’re trying to work in some other guys on the mound. We’re absolutely trying to win the game, but we’re also trying to get better,” Jones said.

The games will allow Poplarville’s players to go up against top notch pitchers in preparation for the playoffs.

Jones and his athletes know the type of talent they’ll face in the postseason, so finding ways to defeat those pitchers will be a point of emphasis moving forward.

“There are things we need to do, specifically against certain handed pitchers we know we’re going to face. Whether it be Sumrall or somebody in the playoffs there are things we have to do in our lineup against left handed pitchers and right handed pitchers, and we have to be able to do both of them because we know they’re out there,” Jones said.