expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

District Champions: Picayune's tennis team poses after taking home the district championship. The team will also be sending six athletes to the state tournament in late April. Submitted photo.

Picayune tennis sending players to state tournament

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Picayune’s tennis team will have six athletes move on to the individual state tournament thanks to their recent results.

Melanie Kellar, Alex Velasquez, mixed doubles pair Daniel Moore and Mary Thompson and doubles pair Jordan Goss and Trey Roberts will all take part in the state tournament on April 28 and April 29 in Oxford.

Coach Chris Wise said his players knew what was expected of them going into the April 7 tournament in Hattiesburg and the athletes executed well.

“The message was to get focused on what they’re doing, to achieve the goals we wanted. I have to brag on Alex Velasquez. That was the best he played all year. He has come a long way in his skillset. Also, in terms of raising the intensity level, it’s fun to watch Jordan and Trey play. Melanie’s play was flawless so I was also glad to watch that because she’s so talented, and our mixed doubles played better than they had all year,” Wise said.

Having six athletes moving on is a statement of intent from the program. Wise has been slowly but surely trying to build the team into an annual contender, and the results this season have justified that work.

Not only did the team win district and will play in the playoffs April 12 in Hattiesburg, but they’re now also sending six athletes to the state tournament.

Wise said the progress of the program bodes well not only for this season’s results, but also for possible future success.

“I think anything positive in its exposure is good for the program and the role model these people set. Sustained success is very beneficial there. The fact that we’re not only able to win district, but advance numbers to the tournament is indicative of the fact that we’re moving forward,” Wise said.

More News

Pearl River defeats East Central on the road

Pearl River ties against East Central

Resource center offering new classes

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Resource center offering new classes

News

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

News

AG Fitch and 13 Attorneys General Ask Congress to Let State Right-to-Work Laws Stand

News

New Orleans man sentenced to 262 months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to production of child sexual abuse material as part of his role in trafficking 14-year-old female for commercial sex acts

News

Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

News

Mother & daughter reflect on 1992 cold case

News

Nearly 29 years missing; L’OBSERVATEUR revisits 1992 cold case

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 

News

Poplarville has 2 fire trucks down

News

Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Receives additional federal funding for mental health and substance use services

News

Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

News

Mississippi joins multi-state effort with the governor’s challenge to prevent suicide

News

Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

News

Meridian man sentenced to nine years in prison under Project EJECT for armed robberies of convenience stores

News

SMH reports decrease in COVID hospitilizations

News

Aldermen discuss golf cart use on city streets

News

Pedestrian Killed in Crash on LA 22

News

Teresa Farmer, Nissan of Picayune Teacher fo the Week

News

Today is April 7, 2021