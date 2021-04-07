Pedestrian Killed in Crash on LA 22

Ponchatoula, LA – On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, shortly after 12:30 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a fatal pedestrian crash on LA 22 near Sam Arnold Loop in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 39-year-old Scott R. Gagnon of Bangor, Maine.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Gagnon was walking westbound in the center of the eastbound lane of LA 22. While walking in the roadway, Gagnon was struck by a 1998 Toyota Corolla, which was traveling east on LA 22. Gagnon sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Corolla was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. There were no signs of impairment by the driver of the Corolla. As part of the ongoing investigation, standard toxicology tests are pending analysis.

According to information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 there were 6,205 fatalities involving pedestrians. The following guidance is offered to all pedestrians to maintain safety while walking.

10 Walking Safety Tips

· Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

· Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

· If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

· Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

· Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

· If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

· Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

· Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

· Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

· Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.