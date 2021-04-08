expand
April 8, 2021

Pearl River’s Kaitlyn Passeau hits her way to MACCC honor

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River center fielder Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County has been honored by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. The league announced Tuesday that Passeau has been named the Player of the Week. 

Passeau was a big reason the Wildcats swept Hinds and split at No. 5 LSU-Eunice. The center fielder hit .400 in four games, totaling a double, two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored.

The Southern Miss transfer entered Monday’s doubleheader at Meridian hitting .354 with a team-high eight homers. She’s also collected 27 RBIs, nine doubles, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases. 

Against MACCC foes Passeau has done even better, hitting .404 with seven homers and 23 RBIs.

PAST WINNERS
Passeau is the third Wildcat to be honored by the MACCC this season, joining Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) and McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central).

Pearl River's Kaitlyn Passeau hits her way to MACCC honor

