April 30, 2021

Pearl River’s J’Quan Ewing signs with Southern

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River freshman J’Quan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood) has found a home at the four-year level.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward signed a scholarship with Southern University on Wednesday.

Ewing is the third Wildcat to sign with Southern in as many years, joining Jamarcus Jones (Sardis; North Panola) and Kirk Parker (Vicksburg).

“J’Quan is the ultimate junior college success story. He signed with a D2 school before transferring to Pearl River and was able to elevate his situation and fulfill his dream of signing D1,” Pearl River coach Chris Oney said. “His best basketball is definitely ahead of him. He made giant strides throughout this year.

“I’m happy for him and his family that the college was able to help him fulfill his dream.”

Ewing made the most of his season in Poplarville, helping the Wildcats earn a share of the MACCC Championship and South Division title. The freshman appeared in 12 games, averaging 6.8 points. Ewing also led PRCC on the glass, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.

The new Jaguar scored in the double figures four times, scoring a career-high 14 points in a 75-69 win over MGCCC. In his final game as a Wildcat, Ewing scored 13 in PRCC’s Region XXIII Tournament loss to eventual champion Holmes. Both the MGCCC and Holmes were also double-double performances for Ewing as the forward recorded 10 rebounds in each contest.

“This is giving me the opportunity to get better both on and off the court. I’m excited about it,” Ewing said. “I’ll always remember battling on the court with my teammates.

“My memories of Pearl River will be great.”

NEXT-LEVEL WILDCATS
Ewing continues a tradition of sending Wildcats on to the next level. 

Recent four-year signees from Oney’s program include C.J. Brim (Tupelo; Shannon) at North Alabama, Tae Hardy (Ellenwood, Ga.; Believe Prep) and Isaiah Moore (Columbia, S.C.; Sumter) at Southern Miss, Brandon Rachal (Natchitoches, La.; Natchitoches Central), at Tulsa, Rodgerick Brown (Memphis; Cordova) at New Mexico, Jonas James III (Jackson; Murrah) at Jackson State, Langston Powell (Monroe, La.; Wesat Monroe) at Louisiana-Monroe and Cameron Smith (Okolona) at Cal State-Bakersfield, among others.

