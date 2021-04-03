expand
April 3, 2021

Pearl River volleyball splits in ACCC Tournament

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Pearl River volleyball team had a day of ups and downs Thursday when it split its two games in the ACCC Tournament. 

The Wildcats won their first game against Lawson State 3-2 (19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13) before losing game two against Coastal Alabama-South 3-0 (18-25, 19-25, 18-25). 

“Great day for the girls and Wildcat Volleyball!,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “A tournament win over Lawson was huge for us.” 

PEARL RIVER 3, LAWSON STATE 2 

The Wildcats (15-9) dropped the first set to Lawson State (12-5) when Lawson pulled away late after what was a neck and neck competition. 

PRCC responded however, winning the next two sets by pulling away late after the halfway point of both sets. 

Lawson did not go away quietly winning the fourth set 25-18. 

The fifth set saw the Wildcats mount a successful comeback attempt when they were down 13-10. PRCC scored five straight points to claim the win. 

“We were able to immediately put the dropped first set against Lawson behind us,” Chatham said. “We knew we were in the match for the long haul.  They wanted the program’s first win over Lawson and they made it happen.”

COASTAL ALABAMA-SOUTH 3, PEARL RIVER 0

Coastal Alabama-South (13-5) dictated the pace of all three sets pulling away halfway through the first and second sets and building a sizable lead in the third set. 

The Wildcats did rally late scoring four straight points towards the end of the set but ultimately fell 25-18. 

“Today’s game two was tough having already played nine sets of volleyball in the past two days,” Chatham said. “The immediate turn around to face Coastal South got the best of us.”

