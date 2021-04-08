expand
April 8, 2021

Pearl River ties against East Central

By Special to the Item

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

DECATUR, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie Tuesday night when it took on East Central on the road.

“I thought the girls did really well,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “They battled throughout and created a bunch of chances.”

The Wildcats (0-1-1 overall, 0-1-1 MACCC) struck first in the 33rd minute when Brianna Carr (Laurel; West Jones) scored to give them the 1-0 lead.

The Warriors (1-0-1) bounced back however tying the game up just before halftime.

Neither team was able to follow through offensively holding each other scoreless through not just one but two overtimes.

“Obviously East Central is a very well coached team and they made some adjustments at the half,” Madsen said. “But overall I’m proud of how my girls played against a good team.”

UP NEXT

The Wildcats make their home debut Friday when they take on Itawamba at 2 p.m.

“We’re really excited to play at home against Itawamba in front of a home crowd,” Madsen said.

