April 8, 2021

Pearl River keeper John Bowman honored by MACCC

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River men’s goalkeeper John Bowman (Bay St. Louis; Bay) has picked up right where he left off. The sophomore shot stopper was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday.

The honor is Bowman’s second as a Wildcat. Last season, the Bay St. Louis native was named MACJC and NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week.

In the Wildcats’ 5-0 win at Holmes to open the season, Bowman turned away all four shots he faced. The performance marked Bowman’s eighth career shutout for the Wildcats.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-1 Wildcat was one of the top keepers in the nation. He started every game and finished the year with a 9-3-1 record. Bowman allowed just seven goals all season, making 65 saves. His .903 save percentage was third in the country and his 0.53 goals against average was seventh. Following the season, Bowman was named to the All-MACJC team.

