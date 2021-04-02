expand
April 2, 2021

Pearl River has historic day; wins first postseason match

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Hanceville, AL— The Pearl River volleyball program had a historic day Wednesday when it defeated Gadsden State to win its first postseason match in program history and advance to the first round of the ACCC tournament.

The Wildcats defeated Gadsden (6-12) 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18).

“I’m so pleased with the way we handled the pressure of a win or go home situation,” Head coach Haley Chatham said.  “We were able to run efficient attacks because we passed pretty well and we worked hard to overcome a dropped set.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The Wildcats’ (14-8) next match will be a quick turnaround against Lawson State at 11 a.m. Thursday. “Lawson will be a tough match tomorrow so it was good to be able to prove we could move past the broken plays quickly and focus on winning the next point,” Chatham said.

