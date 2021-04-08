expand
April 8, 2021

Pearl River defeats East Central on the road

By Special to the Item

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

DECATUR, Miss. — The Pearl River men’s soccer team earned a hard fought win on the road Tuesday night when it defeated East Central 2-1.

“We played pretty good, head coach Drew Gallant said. “We actually moved the ball well and created a whole lotta chances. We didn’t give up many chances tonight either. Their goalkeeper played a really good game but eventually we were able to capitalize. Overall I’m happy with that performance”

East Central (1-1 overall, 1-1 MACCC) struck first in the 20th minute to make it a 1-0 game.

Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock) scored in the 34th minute to tie the game up before halftime.

In the second half both team’s were able to get separation but could not cash in until the 22nd minute when Andre Nicholson(Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College) booted a lengthy goal past the right of the Warrior keeper to give the Wildcats (2-0; 2-0) a 2-1 lead.

“That goal from Andre was special,” Gallant said. “It was a great play by him.”

The Wildcats held on for the rest of the game to secure the win.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats make their home debut Friday when they take on Itawamba at 4 p.m.

“It’ll be nice to play early Friday,” Gallant said. “We’re looking forward to a good crowd.”

