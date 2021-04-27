expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice, 4-27-21

By Special to the Item

Published 9:02 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for MCNEILL Mchenry Rd., Ricky Hickman Rd., Poplarville, and surrounding area who were without water on April 26, 2021 due to a broken water line.

 

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

 

Samples will be sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. When we receive the results back, we will lift the boil water notice. if you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 601-798-3103.

More News

Softball Sweeps DH to Take Series at Kentucky

2020-21 PRCC Lifetime Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi releases thirty-eight 2.5-year-old Gopher Tortoises

Pearl River, officials celebrate state-of-the-art simulation lab

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar