Patrick Surtain Named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. – The Senior Bowl today announced that former Southern Miss Football great Patrick Surtain is one of its five newest inductees to the game’s Hall of Fame.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have been selected for the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame,” Surtain said in the game’s release. “I just think about all the great players that have played in this prestigious game and to be recognized amongst the best is truly humbling. The Senior Bowl put a spotlight on me and the University of Southern Mississippi, which propelled me to have a great professional career. I am truly thankful.”

Surtain, a 2011 Southern Miss Hall of Fame inductee, was selected No. 44 overall in the 1998 draft by the Miami Dolphins and played in 163 games in 11 seasons (seven with the Dolphins and four with the Chiefs). He was a three-time Pro Bowler, 2002 First-Team All-Pro, and 2003 Second-Team All-Pro honoree, finishing his NFL career with 547 tackles, 37 interceptions and 105 passes defended.

Surtain finished his college career with 406 tackles, 46 tackles for losses, seven quarterback sacks and three interceptions. The New Orleans native was twice named First-Team All-Conference USA and was the league’s 1997 Defensive Player of the Year. He currently serves as head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida and was named the 2020 High School Football America National Coach of the Year.

Other inductees to this year’s class include former NFL veterans Joe Staley, Fred Taylor, Reggie Wayne and current Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. In addition, the Senior Bowl will also honor the game’s 2019 Rookie-of-Year, Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin, and 2020 Rookie-of-Year, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, during a ceremony sponsored by Spire at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Wednesday June 23, 2021.

The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame was established in 1988 and also includes Golden Eagle legend Brett Favre.