April 30, 2021

Pass Christian Man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

By Special to the Item

Published 11:29 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Gulfport, Mississippi – A Pass Christian, Mississippi man pleaded guilty today to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Mason Charles Brown, 32, when encountered by law enforcement officers on November 10, 2020, knowingly possessed a firearm, and had previously been convicted of a crime which is punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

Brown pleaded guilty to the one-count indictment alleging he was a previously convicted felon knowingly possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29, 2021, and faces a  maximum penalty of not more than 10 years in prison. If the Court deems Brown qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal, however, he faces a maximum penalty of not less than fifteen (15) years imprisonment to life. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

