Pacey McBride wins steer wrestling, leading Pearl River rodeo to 5th-place finish

“I thought the kids did a really good job,” head coach Frank Graves said. “There’s always room to improve but overall I’m proud of how they did.”

Pacey McBride (Poplarville) won the steer wrestling category.

Kason Davis (Poplarville) finished fourth in the tie-down competition and also finished in the top 10 in team roping.

Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County) finished in the top 10 in goat tying and Mary Martin (Anguilla; Sharkey-Issaquena Academy) finished in the top ten in breakaway roping.

UP NEXT

The rodeo team’s next competition will be April 15 when they travel to compete in the University of Tennessee-Martin competition.