Ova Barnett

Funeral Services for Ova G. Barnett, age 93, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Billy Galloway will officiate the service, assisted by Bro. Danny Roy Johnson.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.