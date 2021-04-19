Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Falls 4-1 at Texas A&M in Regular Season Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 19 Ole Miss (11-8, 7-6 SEC) lost on the road, 4-1, at No. 17 Texas A&M (17-5, 9-3 SEC) to conclude the spring dual regular season on Saturday. The Rebels finish seventh in the SEC standings.

The Rebels’ hot streak came to an end Saturday morning at Mitchell Tennis Center. Ole Miss earned one decision point on the short end of a top 20 matchup versus No. 17 Texas A&M. The Rebels entered the match with three consecutive wins against ranked opponents. Ole Miss finished the season 6-5 versus ranked opponents in the SEC (6-6 overall).

Ole Miss fell behind in the match after being swept in doubles by the Aggies. Texas A&M took doubles on Courts No. 1 and No. 3 to claim the opening decision point. Sabina Machalova and Tiphanie Fiquet’s match went unfinished at No. 2 Doubles.

Texas A&M extended its lead to 2-0 after claiming No. 4 Singles in straight sets. Anna Vrbenska ended the regular season with an 8-4 record after falling to Texas A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding.

Reka Zadori won for the Rebels to cut the Aggies lead to 2-1. Zadori defeated Riley McQuaid in two sets, 6-4, 6-2. Zadori, a recipient of back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week awards, won her sixth consecutive match. She finished her first season with an 8-3 dual record (6-1 SEC).

The Aggies proceeded to claim No. 1 Singles and clinch the match at No. 2 Singles. Texas A&M’s No. 24 Tatiana Makarova ended the regular season with a 13-match win streak after defeating Ole Miss’ top-ranked No. 26 Machalova.

Play was abandoned at No. 3 and No. 5 Singles at the time of the Rebels’ defeat. No. 90 Tereza Janatova trailed 3-2 after winning the first set in a tiebreak versus Katya Townsend. Lillian Gabrielsen was leading 3-1 in the third set over the Aggies’ Renee McBryde.

Coming Up

Ole Miss will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the 2021 SEC Championship beginning Monday, April 19.

Singles Results

No. 24 Tatiana Makarova (A&M) def. No. 26 Sabina Machalova, 6-1, 6-3

Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) def. No. 59 Tiphanie Fiquet (OM), 6-2, 7-5

No. 90 Tereza Janatova vs. Katya Townsend (A&M), 7-6, 2-3 (unfinished)

Dorthea Faa-Hvding (A&M) def. Anna Vrbenska, 6-0, 6-2

Lillian Gabrielsen vs. Renee McBryde (A&M), 2-6, 6-1, 3-1 (unfinished)

Reka Zadori def. Riley McQuaid (A&M), 6-4, 6-2

Doubles Results

No. 39 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (A&M) def. No. 20 Alexa Bortles/Anna Vrbenska, 6-1

Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Renee McBryde (A&M) vs. Tiphanie Fiquet/Sabina Machalova, 4-2 (unfinished)

Riley McQuaid/Katya Townsend (A&M) def. Tereza Janatova/Kelsey Mize, 6-2

