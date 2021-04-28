expand
April 28, 2021

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Adds Canadian U16 Champ Rachel Krzyzak

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis officially announces the signing of Canadian youth international Rachel Krzyzak. Krzyzak will compete for the Rebels beginning in Fall 2021.

 

Rachel Krzyzak comes to Oxford by way of Milton, Ontario Canada. Krzyzak heads into her collegiate career with the Rebels with an impressive list of accomplishments as a junior. At the national level, she was the U16 Canadian singles champion at the age of 14, the U12 singles and doubles champion and a singles runner up at the U14 level. Krzyzak is a five-time provincial singles champion and three-time provincial doubles champion. She ranked number one in Canada in singles at both the U12 and U14 levels, and ranked top-3 at the U16 level.

 

At the international level, Kryzak represented Team Canada at the ITF 2017 World Junior Championships. In the group stage, she earned an individual win against Australia and won in both singles and doubles in Canada’s 3-0 victory over Slovakia.

 

In 2017 Kryzak won the J5 David Trading Junior ITF Indoor Championships. She also reached the quarterfinals of the J4 North Vancouver ITF event in 2019.

 

Kryzak graduates from Gary Allan High School this spring. She plans to major in political science at Ole Miss.

 

