Ole Miss Soccer Adds Lily Logan to Strong Signing Class

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss soccer head coach Matt Mott added another key addition in Lily Logan to his 2021 signing class.

Logan brings extra depth to the Rebels on defense, with the ability to line up on the backline or at midfield. The Johns Creek, Georgia, native will join the Rebels for the 2021 fall season.

She becomes the ninth member of the Rebels’ incoming freshmen class, joining Maddie Bishop, Whitaker Buchanan, Amber Fortenberry, Kaitlin Maynard, Ellie McIntyre, Lauren Montgomery, Alyssa Zalac and spring enrollee Shea O’Malley .

Lily Logan

D/MF | Johns Creek, Ga. | Atlanta Fire United | Northview

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year letterwinner at Northview High School … Scored nine goals as a freshman and was named Top Offensive Player and 6A First Team All-Region … Found the back of the net one time in both 2019 and 2020 … Was Honored with the Titan Atlas Award as a junior … Voted team captain in 2020 and 2021 … Tallied five goals during her senior campaign.

CLUB/ODP: Played for Atlanta Fire United in Atlanta, Georgia.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Tricia and Dan Logan … Born October 31, 2002 … Has one sibling, Luke … Her mother, Tricia, played collegiate soccer at Stetson University.

