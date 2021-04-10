expand
April 10, 2021

No. 6 MGCCC blanks Holmes

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

No. 6 Mississippi Gulf Coast didn’t take full opportunity of its scoring opportunities Thursday but still found a way to shut out Holmes 2-0 in Ridgeland.

“It wasn’t bad, but we didn’t score like we wanted to,” Gulf Coast coach Chris Handy said. “There were some things that weren’t great, but in general we played like a team that wasn’t hitting on all cylinders.”

Brandon Marquez (So., Petal/Petal) scored in the first half, and James Redmond (So., Oberschule Roter Sand/Bremen Germany) got the second in the second half.

There could have been more offense, however.

“We just need to get on the same page in the final third,” Handy said. “Around the goal, there were some missed passes, the chemistry wasn’t quite right. I don’t think we allowed them many chances at all.”

Gulf Coast won its second straight to open the season. The Bulldogs kick off MACCC South play Monday with their first home game. The match against Meridian is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Bary Thrash Field.

“It’s kind of the nature of this season, that anytime we can get a win, we’ll take it,” Handy said about Thursday. “We just want to be better next time.”

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

No. 6 MGCCC blanks Holmes

Keeping it simple while packing for a trip

Outlook is for another busy season

Honduran Man Convicted of Making a False Statement to a Federal Officer

