Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

Alena Bolin, a dyslexia therapist at the Poplarville School District, has been named Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week.

She has been working at the Poplarville School District for the past 19 years. For the first 15 of those years, she taught students in grades first, second, third and fourth before earning her dyslexia therapist degree from William Carey University. She has now been a dyslexia therapist for the past four years.

Her favorite part of teaching is being able to help struggling students learn how to read.

“Students with dyslexia are very bright students. They make my job enjoyable. I truly feel like I am making a difference in their lives,” Alena said.

“I want my students to know that I truly care for each and every one of them. I want to see them succeed. All they need is a little help to achieve their goals,” Alena said.

Something her students may not know about her is that her grandmother played a large part in Alena developing a love of reading. Not only did her grandmother have a small library in her home, but she also gave books as gifts to her grandchildren. Her grandmother also checked out books from the local public library to bring to residents at the local nursing home.

“Throughout the years of my childhood she passed on the joy of reading to me. I feel that I am carrying on that legacy by helping students learn to read and I hope to cultivate the joy of reading the same way she did for me,” Alena said.