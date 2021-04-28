expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

Alena Bolin, a dyslexia therapist at the Poplarville School District, has been named Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

By Staff Report

Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  1. Alena Bolin, a dyslexia therapist at the Poplarville School District, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She has been working at the Poplarville School District for the past 19 years. For the first 15 of those years, she taught students in grades first, second, third and fourth before earning her dyslexia therapist degree from William Carey University. She has now been a dyslexia therapist for the past four years.

Her favorite part of teaching is being able to help struggling students learn how to read.

“Students with dyslexia are very bright students. They make my job enjoyable. I truly feel like I am making a difference in their lives,” Alena said.

“I want my students to know that I truly care for each and every one of them. I want to see them succeed. All they need is a little help to achieve their goals,” Alena said.

Something her students may not know about her is that her grandmother played a large part in Alena developing a love of reading. Not only did her grandmother have a small library in her home, but she also gave books as gifts to her grandchildren. Her grandmother also checked out books from the local public library to bring to residents at the local nursing home.

“Throughout the years of my childhood she passed on the joy of reading to me. I feel that I am carrying on that legacy by helping students learn to read and I hope to cultivate the joy of reading the same way she did for me,” Alena said.

More News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

Picayune baseball drops final game to Long Beach

Picayune softball loses playoff series to East Central

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

News

PRCC graduates another CCMA class

Education

Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week, Alena Bolin

News

Mississippi Man Indicted for Wire Fraud and Health Care Fraud

News

Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

News

Today is April 28, 2021

News

Smith wins runoff for Poplarville mayor

News

Officers brush up on driving skills

News

2020-21 PRCC Lifetime Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

News

The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi releases thirty-eight 2.5-year-old Gopher Tortoises

News

Pearl River, officials celebrate state-of-the-art simulation lab

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying shoplifter

Lifestyles

A rainy afternoon tour of the Crosby Arboretum

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice, 4-27-21

News

Silver alert issued for Leake County man

News

Today is April 27, 2021

News

PRCC’s HVAC students gain on-job experience

News

Former Phone Company Employee Pleads Guilty for Role in Sim Swap Scam Conspiracy That Targeted At Least 19 Customers, Including New Orleans Resident

News

Carthage man pleads guilty to telemarketing crimes

News

COVID-19 cases as of April 25, 2021

News

PRCC: CNA graduation

News

AG Fitch joins 10-state lawsuit against Biden Social Cost of Carbon Executive Order

News

Meridian woman pleads guilty under project EJECT to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

News

Today is April 26, 2021