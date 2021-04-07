expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Special to the Item

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement agents cited nine people for alleged turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2021 turkey hunting season.  Turkey season opened on April 2 in all three turkey hunting areas.

On April 2 agents cited:

Eric Harrington, 31, of Pride, for hunting turkey over a baited area and failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Paul Nehring, 40, of Pride, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deron Berry, 51, of Prairieville, for hunting turkey over a baited area and hunting with an unplugged gun in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Chad White, 40, of Greenwell Springs, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Christopher D. Allen, 35, of Kentwood, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Tangipahoa Parish.

On April 3 agents cited:

George Adam Manuel, 65, of Oakdale, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Allen Parish.

Harry M. Herman, 67, of Harrisonburg, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

Billy J. Bass, 75, of Jonesville, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

On April 4 agents cited:

Colby Craig, 19, of Ruston, for failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements in Union Parish.

According to the 2021Turkey Regulations, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area.  Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area.

Also, turkey hunters are required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses, Louisiana wild turkey license and turkey tags.

Hunting turkeys over a baited area, hunting with an unplugged gun and taking over the limit of turkeys each brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.  Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

More News

Today is April 8, 2021

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

Marie C. Gilcrease

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 

News

Poplarville has 2 fire trucks down

News

Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Receives additional federal funding for mental health and substance use services

News

Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

News

Mississippi joins multi-state effort with the governor’s challenge to prevent suicide

News

Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

News

Meridian man sentenced to nine years in prison under Project EJECT for armed robberies of convenience stores

News

SMH reports decrease in COVID hospitilizations

News

Aldermen discuss golf cart use on city streets

News

Pedestrian Killed in Crash on LA 22

News

Teresa Farmer, Nissan of Picayune Teacher fo the Week

News

Today is April 7, 2021

News

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen in Poplarville

News

Unofficial results of primary election for City Council 2021

News

Alderman Russell Miller pulls out of election on Election Day

News

NASA conducts 2nd RS-25 test in latest series for Artemis Moon Missions

News

Covington man dies in two vehicle collision on I-10

News

Looking at the road paving ahead

News

Three Pearl River students named Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship semifinalists

News

Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying man who allegedly passed counterfeit bill