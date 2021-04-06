expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

DuBose

Nathan DuBose Jr. has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list

By Special to the Item

Published 9:02 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Jackson, MS – Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. is wanted by the Moss Point Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a charge of First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.

 

In January 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for DuBose Jr. He reportedly killed 22-year-old Javantavous Davison and injured a passenger after shooting into a vehicle in Moss Point, MS, on December 31, 2020. DuBose Jr. reportedly goes by the name “Lil Nate” or “Kreole Nate.” Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

 

The U.S. Marshals Service is offing a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading directly to the arrest of Nathan Dubose Jr. Anyone with information should notify the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or online

at www.usmarshals.gov/tips, Mississippi Crime Stoppers 1-888- 8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637), or the Moss Point Police Department 228- 475-1723.

More News

Greensburg Resident Killed in Crash on LA 10

Nathan DuBose Jr. has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list

No. 3 Beach Splits Two Matches at No. 1 USC

Soccer Rallies to Defeat Louisiana Tech on Senior Night

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Greensburg Resident Killed in Crash on LA 10

News

Nathan DuBose Jr. has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list

News

Today is April 6, 2021

News

Pearl River County hires new economic development director

News

Pearl River County coroner will also temporarily serve as Hancock County coroner

News

USM professor’s mission to help low-income technology students leads to successful non-profit organization

News

PSC Chairman Maxwell Approves $7.8 million to CoastConnect, LLC for Broadband Deployment

News

Cicadas emerge annually in Mississippi’s forests

News

Today is April 5, 2021

News

Port of Gulfport names new CEO & Executive Director

News

Southern Miss Alumni Association opens Southern Station

News

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) partners with crowd science expert to provide online course

News

Biden-Harris Administration extends moratorium on residential evictions in USDA multifamily housing communities in accordance with CDC guidance

News

Mississippi legislature advances parole reform

News

Today is April 4, 2021

News

House weekly summary

News

USM Receives $2.3 million from Lamar W. Powell to Establish Scholarships

News

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway juvenile

News

Unemployment drops slightly in February within county

News

Today is April 3, 2021

News

Stevens shares stances as she runs for re-election in Precinct 3

News

Pearl River Community College receives $1.9 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds for Aerospace Academy

News

Today is April 2, 2021

News

McHenry man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography