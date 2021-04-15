expand
April 15, 2021

Narcotics investigators arrests several in separate cases

By Staff Report

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Narcotics investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department arrested several people in relation to three cases that all involved controlled substance offenses.

When patrol deputies went to the home of 45-year-old Shane Charles Seals, located at 53 American Gravel Road in the Poplarville area on March 22, to conduct an investigation they discovered that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear, said Sheriff David Allison.

They took him into custody for the warrant and turned the case over to narcotics investigators.

Those investigators later became aware that 46-year-old Linda Michelle Dixon of 820 Rock Ranch Road allegedly went to Seals’ home and removed methamphetamine and some currency from the home in an attempt to prevent narcotics investigators from finding it, Allison said.

When the narcotics investigators went to Seals’ home, they found that all evidence of alleged trafficking of the controlled substance had been removed. Dixon was later located and arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, and the currency she had on hand was seized since it was believed to belong to Seals and was allegedly obtained from selling the drug, Allison said.

That evidence later led to Seals being additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamine while he was still in jail for the warrant, the sheriff said.

Another case worked on March 24, brought investigators to 907 Old Highway 11 in Carriere due to community complaints of alleged drug activity. At the home the investigators found 58-year-old Tillman Harberson who denied the investigators’ request to search the home, Allison said.

However, the investigators were able to secure enough evidence to secure a search warrant, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with the resale of the drug, Allison said. Harberson was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Another case worked on March 29, began with a traffic stop on Interstate 59 near mile marker 13 for careless driving. Investigators found 31-year-old Kira Crystal Viverito of 37 Forest Lane, Carriere behind the wheel and later discovered she had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance. A search of her vehicle found a substance believed to be Klonopin and Oxycodone, leading to additional charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, Allison said.

WIC food distribution sites closing soon 

Poplarville baseball drops game against Purvis

Picayune tennis loses playoff matchup to Wayne County

