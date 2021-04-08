expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

By Special to the Item

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Biloxi, MS – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office received reports of low voter turnout for municipal primary elections held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Additionally, call volume into our Elections Hotline remained low throughout the day, as we only fielded roughly 200 calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with most calls relating to polling place locations and campaigning.

The only statewide issue reported to our office dealt with campaigning too close to precincts. In Mississippi, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place unless on private property. We also received a handful of calls regarding pollbook issues in one municipality.

Several complaints came in regarding a few municipalities requiring voters to perform temperature checks before entering a precinct. Under our administrative rules, “a person wishing to vote shall not be denied entry to the location for failure to wear a face mask or failure to submit to a temperature check upon entry to cast his/her ballot.” Our office reiterated this rule to the municipalities reported, and the issue was quickly resolved.

“We had over 15 dedicated public servants from our office traveling to various precincts around the state yesterday,” said Secretary Michael Watson. “We want Mississippians to know we are actively watching to make sure our election laws are being followed and properly administered so they can have confidence in our election system.

A huge thanks goes out to the wonderful poll managers and Municipal Clerks, without whom our municipal elections would be impossible. We will continue following up on any irregularities reported to our office in an effort to continue refining and strengthening Mississippi’s elections.”

As a reminder, any voter who cast an affidavit ballot on Municipal Primary Election Day because the voter did not have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Municipal Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to show an acceptable form of photo identification.

Municipalities have until April 16th to send certified results from primary elections to our office. As always, certified results will be posted on the Elections Results tab of our website. All municipal primary runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, April 27th, and General Election Day is Tuesday, June 8th. For sample ballots or more information regarding the upcoming races, please contact your Municipal Clerk’s Office.

More News

Pearl River defeats East Central on the road

Pearl River ties against East Central

Resource center offering new classes

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Resource center offering new classes

News

Municipal Primary Election Day: Post-Election Day update

News

AG Fitch and 13 Attorneys General Ask Congress to Let State Right-to-Work Laws Stand

News

New Orleans man sentenced to 262 months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to production of child sexual abuse material as part of his role in trafficking 14-year-old female for commercial sex acts

News

Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

News

Mother & daughter reflect on 1992 cold case

News

Nearly 29 years missing; L’OBSERVATEUR revisits 1992 cold case

News

Today is April 8, 2021

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department working gun shot death along Highway 43 N

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors begins search for next president

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify grand larceny suspect

News

Crossroads Clinic Now Offering Virtual Clinic Services 

News

Poplarville has 2 fire trucks down

News

Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Receives additional federal funding for mental health and substance use services

News

Madison man sentenced to 15 months in federal prison under Project EJECT for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

News

Mississippi joins multi-state effort with the governor’s challenge to prevent suicide

News

Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

News

Meridian man sentenced to nine years in prison under Project EJECT for armed robberies of convenience stores

News

SMH reports decrease in COVID hospitilizations

News

Aldermen discuss golf cart use on city streets

News

Pedestrian Killed in Crash on LA 22

News

Teresa Farmer, Nissan of Picayune Teacher fo the Week

News

Today is April 7, 2021