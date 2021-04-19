expand
April 19, 2021

MSDH reports 78 breaktrhough COVID-19 cases with one death

By Special to the Item

Published 10:24 am Monday, April 19, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a press conference last week. The video recording is now posted on our website. Some misinformation is circulating regarding a statement that was released.

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 78 breakthrough cases. This is when a person who is fully vaccinated becomes ill with the disease.

Of those 78 breakthrough cases, only one individual died of COVID-19. This demonstrates how well the vaccine is working – so far 635,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated.

