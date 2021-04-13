Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on LA 1091

Pearl River, La.– On Monday, April 12th, 2021, shortly before 7:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA 1091 (Robert Blvd.) just east of US 11in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 53-year-old Slidell resident Gerard Anthony Batiste.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Batiste was riding a 2012 Suzuki GSXR 1300 motorcycle eastbound on LA 1091 approaching a curve to the left. For reasons still under investigation, Batiste’s motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the motorcycle crashed into a sign and light pole before coming to a stop in the southern ditch.

Despite wearing an approved DOT helmet, Batiste sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.