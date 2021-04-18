expand
April 18, 2021

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces March Transfer to the State

By Special to the Item

Published 11:08 am Sunday, April 18, 2021

JACKSON, MISS–The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its March transfer of $16,745,250.19 today to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $101,652,540.31.

“This is the first monthly transfer fully directed to fund education,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We at the lottery are thrilled this milestone was reached only nine months into our first full fiscal year of operation. This is truly a great day for Mississippians.”

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

  In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The MLC was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

