Milwaukee Tool increasing presence in state with new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County

Jackson, MS. (April 20, 2021) – Milwaukee Tool, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories for the professional construction trades worldwide, announced plans to expand its presence in Mississippi. The company will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of a new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County. As part of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring to the region, 800 of these jobs will be in the new Grenada facility and the remaining 400 will be across its existing Mississippi locations.

Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch, and the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 2,343 in 2020. The company last expanded in Mississippi in February 2020, adding a new distribution center in Olive Branch and also recently delivered on its 2017 commitment to create 660 jobs over four years at its Mississippi locations.

For its latest expansion in Grenada, Milwaukee Tool will construct a 500,000-square-foot facility in Grenada County’s I-55 Business and Technology Park to support the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.

MDA is providing assistance for building construction. Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

The new facility is expected to open in late 2022, and Milwaukee Tool plans to fill the new jobs within eight years.