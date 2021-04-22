expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Milton Hart

Milton Hart

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Graveside service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m., in  Wells Town Cemetery, in Lumberton, MS., for Milton Hart age 56 of Lumberton, MS., who died April 17, 2021 in Wesley Medical Center, Hattiesburg, MS.  Milton graduated from Lumberton High School with honors, he graduated from The University of Southern MS., with an accounting degree, he also graduated  from Pearl River Community College with a Nursing degree.

Survivors included: wife Connie Hart, of  Lumberton, MS., one son Kalin Hart, of Lumberton, MS., one brother, Larry Hart of Lumberton, MS., god daughter, Kaitlyn Cook, of Picayune, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Preceded him in death a son Marcquavis L. Robinson, his parents Reuben Sr., and Rose Ella Hart, siblings Reuben Hart Jr., Sherman, Herman and Marie Hart Gray.  Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

More News

Private road maintenance discussed by Supervisors

Burge Named Finalist for MCEF Student of the Year

MTV turns forty: I still want my MTV to open at Grammy Museum® Mississippi on Friday, May 14, 2021

Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Private road maintenance discussed by Supervisors

News

Burge Named Finalist for MCEF Student of the Year

News

MTV turns forty: I still want my MTV to open at Grammy Museum® Mississippi on Friday, May 14, 2021

News

Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident

News

Today is April 22, 2021

News

“$100 Million Extravaganza” First $500,000 Top Prize Claimed

Education

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Gabriela Calvillo-Lemoine

News

Biloxi PD to hold opioid drug take back

News

Traffic stop results in arrests and seizures

News

Today is April 21, 2021

News

Paving update in city of Picayune

News

Aldermen seeking method to repair pier

News

Council declares April as Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month

News

NASA Removes Rocket Core Stage for Artemis Moon Mission from Stennis Test Stand

News

Holliday announces candidacy for Poplarville mayor

News

Well Water Testing for Well Owners in Pearl River County and Surrounding Counties

News

Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge to conduct Christmas Tree Drop Project 

News

Small Business Specialist Finds Joy in Her Stennis Space Center Journey

News

MHP issues alert of endangered/missing child

News

Today is April 20, 2021

News

Trial between city of Picayune and architect firm declared mistrial because juror related to member of Council

News

Inaugural class graduates from WCU School of Pharmacy

News

MSDH reports 78 breaktrhough COVID-19 cases with one death

News

Count provides insight into red snapper abundance