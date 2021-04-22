Graveside service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m., in Wells Town Cemetery, in Lumberton, MS., for Milton Hart age 56 of Lumberton, MS., who died April 17, 2021 in Wesley Medical Center, Hattiesburg, MS. Milton graduated from Lumberton High School with honors, he graduated from The University of Southern MS., with an accounting degree, he also graduated from Pearl River Community College with a Nursing degree.

Survivors included: wife Connie Hart, of Lumberton, MS., one son Kalin Hart, of Lumberton, MS., one brother, Larry Hart of Lumberton, MS., god daughter, Kaitlyn Cook, of Picayune, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Preceded him in death a son Marcquavis L. Robinson, his parents Reuben Sr., and Rose Ella Hart, siblings Reuben Hart Jr., Sherman, Herman and Marie Hart Gray. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.