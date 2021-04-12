MHP issues silver alert for Hinds County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 47-year-old John Omoijate Areghan of Clinton, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, April 10, 2021, at about 10:00 am in the 100 block of Las Pueblos Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction wearing blue jeans.

Family members say John Omoijate Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of John Omoijate Areghan, contact Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.